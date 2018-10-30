Advertisement

Ben & Jerry’s unveils Pecan Resist flavor ahead of midterms

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2018 at 11:53 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s says it’s taking a stand against what it calls the Trump administration’s regressive policies by rebranding one of its flavors Pecan Resist.

The company and its founders are unveiling the limited batch ice cream flavor Tuesday in Washington ahead of the midterm elections.

The company says Pecan Resist celebrates activists who are resisting oppression, harmful environmental practices and injustice.

As part of the campaign, Ben & Jerry's is giving $25,000 each to four activist entities: Color of Change, Honor the Earth, Women's March and multi-media platform Neta.

The company says “it cannot be silent in the face of policies that attack and attempt to roll back decades of progress on racial and gender equity, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and refugee and immigrant rights.”

Most Read

Downtown Roanoke Flooding... 8.19.21 / Megan Nelson
Water recedes after heavy rain clogs Roanoke storm drains; drivers rescued
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near US Capitol
Victims in Fatal Lake Crash ID'd
Names released of victims in Rockbridge County lake crash
COVID-19
VDH reports 2 children in Central Virginia die of COVID-19
Restaurant Staffing Issues
Martinsville restaurant closes due to lack of staff as city sees 8.2% unemployment

Latest News

The Coves concert venue is half-way it's 16 concert season near Smith Mountain Lake
Coves music venue thrives despite pandemic upstart
Virginia unemployment rate drops to 4.2 percent
The UVA Rotunda
UVA: Students who didn’t meet vaccine mandate disenrolled
L. Douglas Wilder Poll indicates close race for Virginia governor
WATCH: Virginia Tech President Sands, Professor Marr host virtual conversation on COVID-19