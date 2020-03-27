Bent Mountain Bistro finds new ways to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Many restaurants in the state of Virginia have had to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some are doing takeout and delivery, but Bent Mountain Bistro is using this opportunity to get creative.

They are adding a blast from the past to their menu, serving up a '50s-theme drive-in while trying to keep as many employees on payroll as possible.

"I appreciate the fact that they were able to give us all a little more to do and have fun with it because this is not my normal look," said Rebeca Scott, an employee at the Bistro.

Now, when you pull up to the Bistro, Rebeca or another server will greet you, take your order and you can eat in your car or even pop open your trunk. It's something the public really seems to like.

"That's really helped out with the people that work here, who you know this is their job, this is how they pay bills, so the fact that we are still trying and the community is being very supportive about that is amazing," said Scott.

They have had so much customer support and they are really grateful. Jeff Beamer, a Roanoke resident, loves the idea.

"They've got to live just like we do, it's a tough time for everyone and we came up and hiked Bottom Creek Gorge in the morning and stopped here for lunch and the food is fantastic," said Beamer.

The Bistro is also working on lining up live music to play while customers eat.

