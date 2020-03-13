Berglund Center rescheduling as many events as possible during coronavirus outbreak

The Berglund Center in Roanoke has announced it's working with promoters and clients to reschedule as many events as possible, expressing a commitment to the health and safety of its guests as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Officials at the facility say they are working with the City of Roanoke to monitor the development of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are tracking updates from local and state health agencies, and industry professionals.

Crews are cleaning all common areas at the Berglund Center and working to disinfect throughout the facilities, particularly in high traffic areas.

According to a statement, "At this time, events are rescheduling, canceling, or happening as planned on a case by case basis. If a promoter or client decides to cancel or postpone events, we will communicate those changes to our customers via direct e-mail, our website and social media. Updates will be posted as soon as possible. If an event is canceled, refunds will be offered at the point-of-purchase."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.