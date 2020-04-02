Berglund Center and K92 create Tickets for Tough Times initiative

The Berglund Center and K92 will be giving away two tickets and a parking pass to 20 local people who are serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic through a new Tickets for Tough Times initiative.

Anyone helping out in the community is eligible, and winners are chosen through a nomination process.

To nominate someone, post a picture and blurb about him or her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. You must tag the Berglund Center and K92 and use #ticketsfortoughtimes.

A winner will be selected daily and posted to K92 and Berglund Center’s social media pages. Winners will have a choice of what show they would like to attend once concerts resume.

For more information and to see nominations, visit Tickets for Tough Times.

