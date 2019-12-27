Berglund Center set to host annual New Years at Noon event

If you’re looking for a less-than-traditional way to celebrate New Year’s Eve with your whole family, the Berglund Center will be the place to be Tuesday afternoon.

Roanoke Valley Family Magazine is teaming with Freedom First Credit Union to host the annual “New Years at Noon” event.

It will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and at noon, 100,000 rubber bouncy balls will fall from the ceiling.

There will also be moon bounces, face painting, character and mascot visits, and plenty more fun for the whole family, says Roanoke Valley Family Magazine Editor Jackie Moon.

“Our community is one where you can get together with friends and family and it’s an inviting and welcoming place, and we just want to make that even more special.”

The event also features a chance to win $20,000.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the door.

