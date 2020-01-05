Berlin police stop removal of urn that angered Jewish groups

Activists say Berlin police have prevented them from dismantling an art installation that angered Jewish groups after those who erected it claimed it contained Holocaust victims' remains.

A group calling itself Performance Art Committee said Sunday that about 20 of its members attempted to cut down a pillar holding an urn that was placed in front of the German parliament by the left-wing Center for Political Beauty last month.

A Berlin police spokesman has confirmed to The Associated Press that a member of the Center for Political Beauty had submitted a criminal complaint for property damage to police.