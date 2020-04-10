Author Beth Macy recovers from coronavirus

The group of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in western Virginia now includes bestselling author and Roanoke resident Beth Macy.

Macy isn't certain where she contracted the virus, though she recently traveled to the west coast.

She says she had relatively mild symptoms, and now feels fine after recovering at home.

"You know I've written a lot about the opioid crisis for the last five years, and this reminds me of that," Macy told WDBJ7 Friday morning. "It reminds me that we're all connected, and that every person should have a right to healthcare, housing and education. And I think the coronavirus pandemic, like the opioid crisis, illuminates how we're all connected."

Macy revealed her diagnosis in an email to readers that highlights some of her latest work, including a new article in The Atlantic.

Following her own encounter with coronavirus, she is encouraging everyone to follow public health guidelines, practice social distancing and stay home if they can.

"It's important to just think beyond your own circle, especially to be really safe about decisions about going out," Macy said, "because our healthcare workers really need our support."

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.