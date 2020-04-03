Bicycle shops still open, considered essential business

This week, Homeland Security deemed bicycle shops essential businesses because many people use bikes for transportation.

Cardinal Bicycle in Roanoke has had to make many necessary changes for the safety of its customers and employees since the Coronavirus outbreak.

"At first, we were at 10 customers max, then we went to five and now with the most recent stay-at-home order, we felt like it was responsible to limit to appointment only," said owner Whit Ellerman.

That change doesn't mean business is hurting; he said it's actually quite the opposite.

"People want to get out, people want to ride, so we're doing a lot of service business- we're fixing bikes up for people so that they can get out. Bikes that may have been in the garage for a long time are now getting tuned up and cleaned up, ready for riding," said Ellerman.

He said the shop has seen an increase in children's bike sales since the outbreak, giving families another way to bond and get out at the same time.

Friday is the first day in Roanoke City that all the greenways are closed to the public, making sure everyone is properly social distancing.

He urges people to still find ways to ride.

"Well, for families, the important thing is to find safe neighborhood streets where you can ride and always paying attention to safe cycling rules, watching traffic- but for road riders, the parkway is a great place to ride," said Ellerman.