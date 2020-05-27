Bicycle shortage develops in COVID isolation

It’s a classic case of supply and demand.

“We were expecting it show up this summer," said Red Newt Bikes owner Dave Walsh. "But then what happened with all the closures, there was a bike boom.”

Factories started closing in January, and bikes became popular with social distancing.

“For a lot of people," Walsh said, "They were in lockdown and they’re coming out and they have no idea of the supply chain issues that we’re facing or how busy we’ve been trying to keep up with the demand.”

So while customers can still get some things, many have to settle – like this Mom trying to get a bike for her kid – for whatever they can get.

“People are starting to get a little more impatient," said Walsh. "And unfortunately there’s really nothing we can do.”

Hammer Cycles in White Sulphur Springs was happy to receive a delivery last week.

“We’ve got bikes,” said Max Hammer, the owner.

His brand new shop has been struggling along with the rest.

“All the bike shops pretty ran out of bikes to sell," Hammer said. "I think even Walmart in this area ran out of bikes to sell. All the adult bikes were gone when I went and looked.”

But some creative ordering brought him those precious bikes.

“I had to rethink the product mix, the models that I wanted, because a lot of them just weren’t available,” Hammer said.

Repairing old bikes is another option, but even parts are hard to get. So these businesses can only look forward to an easing with hope.

Walsh said, “Hopefully this fall, things get back to normal. But I don’t know. I’m just a bike guy.”

