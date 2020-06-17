Advertisement

Biden calls on Trump to 'wake up' to havoc caused by virus

In this June 11, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum/AP)
In this June 11, 2020, photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia. (Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum/AP) (GIM)
By WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joe Biden unleashed a stinging critique Wednesday of President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus, calling on Trump to "wake up” to the havoc caused by the pandemic and do more to prevent further harm.

“Donald Trump wants to style himself as a wartime president," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said at a recreation center in the Philadelphia suburbs. "Unlike any other wartime leader, he takes no responsibility, he exercises no leadership. Now he has just flat surrendered the fight.”

Biden has steadily stepped up his attacks on Trump's leadership in recent weeks. But his remarks Wednesday were especially sharp, trying to counter the populism Trump hopes to ride to reelection with stern warnings about how dangerous such an approach would be.

At times pounding his lectern for emphasis, Biden said the Republican president wants to declare the pandemic over even as the outbreak continues to kill Americans and disrupt the economy.

“We may lose some of the progress we’ve begun to make, all because he’s lost interest,” Biden said.

The U.S. has topped 2 million confirmed coronavirus infections, and some states are reporting increases in cases after reopening their economies. A surge has been reported this week in Florida and Arizona, likely political battlegrounds in the November election.

Still, Trump is eager for the country to return to normalcy. He's hoping that the reopening of businesses and other aspects of life will revive the economy — and his reelection prospects. Trump will be in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday for his first major campaign rally in months despite concerns from local health officials.

Biden is taking a much different course. He's spent much of his time inside his Delaware home to prevent the spread of the virus. Most campaign activities, including fundraisers, have moved online, a strategy that probably will continue in the coming weeks.

Biden has announced a virtual fundraiser next week with former President Barack Obama, the first time the two have appeared together in months.

When Biden does make public appearances, they usually are limited to locations in Delaware or nearby Pennsylvania. Those events have included strict rules for wearing masks and practicing social distance.

He hasn't taken questions from reporters since April 2. Beyond Pennsylvania, Biden hasn't visited any of the premier battleground states such as Michigan and Wisconsin since the pandemic struck.

Biden's toned-down campaign style was on display before his Wednesday remarks when he appeared at a nearby soul food restaurant and bar to participate in a socially distanced listening session to hear how the pandemic has affected small businesses.

Sitting 6 feet (1.8 meters) from one another around tables outdoors, local business owners expressed concerns over a lack of guidance from the federal government on reopening.

Scott Richardson, the owner of Occasionally Yours Cafe and catering company in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, said he cut his workforce from 12 employees to four. He told Biden that he voted for Trump in 2016, but now he says the president is more interested “in day trading” than long-range planning to combat the coronavirus.

Biden told the group that “no one” in the Trump administration ”is taking responsibility” during the outbreak.

Biden’s campaign has pledged to resume a normal campaign schedule that will take him around the country, but not before authorities and health officials deem it safe. Trump officials have argued that Biden is using the pandemic as an excuse for holding heavily controlled events.

Neither Trump nor Biden engages in many unscripted moments with voters. But Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for the president’s reelection campaign, slammed Biden for preferring “campaigning from the comfort of his basement” rather than “traveling the country meeting voters and making the case for his candidacy.”

“These events have been either tightly controlled or covered by press in a pool arrangement,” Murtaugh wrote of the former vice president’s recent stops. “At what point will Biden subject himself to the scrutiny American voters deserve when considering the next President of the United States?”

___

Catch up on the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly politics podcast, “Ground Game.”

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the last name of the Occasionally Yours Cafe owner is Richardson, not Peterson.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Could double-decker plane seating be the new way to fly economy?

Updated: 13 minutes ago
The concept from Zephyr Aerospace replaces the standard seats and overhead bins with the new seats that can lay flat.

News

Jeep SUVs recalled to fix problem that can cause power loss

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gear teeth in a device that automatically changes from all-wheel-drive to front-wheel-drive can wear off and cut power to the front wheels

Breaking

Portion of Electric Rd. in Roanoke shut Thursday due to accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
The crash was in the 4400 block of Electric Road in Roanoke County.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dust from the Sahara Desert is becoming highly concentrated in the atmosphere across North Africa and the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

News

Lynchburg will celebrate Juneteenth as paid city holiday

Updated: 3 hours ago
This is the first time the city will celebrate the Juneteenth holiday by closing city offices and giving employees a paid day off.

Latest News

News

Two month’s worth of rain since Sunday with more to come (Photos)

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Remember our historic flooding back in May? It too was caused by a stalled out low pressure system that just didn’t want to budge. Like the last event, our cutoff low pressure brought several month’s worth of rain in a short amount of time. Could we see a repeat of 2018's record rain.

News

2020 ACC Football Kickoff to be held virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
ACC Football Kickoff was originally scheduled to be held at The Westin in Charlotte, North Carolina.

News

Injunction extended against removing Lee statue in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
Richmond Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo made the decision Thursday after hearing from attorneys for the state and for the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Gov Ralph Northam.

Entertainment

West Virginia state fair canceled due to recent COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
On Tuesday, the State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors voted to cancel the 2020 event due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Crime

Suspect in wife’s murder, shot by deputy, arrested after release from hospital

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
Investigators are still piecing together a timeline regarding what led to the murder, and then they will turn the file over to the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

National

Court rejects Trump bid to end DACA protections for young immigrants

Updated: 6 hours ago
The outcome seems certain to elevate the issue in Trump's campaign, given the anti-immigrant rhetoric of his first presidential run in 2016 and immigration restrictions his administration has imposed since then.