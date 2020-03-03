Biden takes lead in Montgomery County with Sanders in close second

The presidential vote in Montgomery County in November 2016 was extremely close, which had some people watching the 2020 primary vote there very closely. That includes student at Virginia Tech.

Those students were part of the 14,336 of 62,035 registered voters in Montgomery County who cast their ballots this Super Tuesday.

The leader of the Young Democrats of Virginia Tech, senior Rebecca Trinh, was among them.

"So we as a club have been fairly anxious," she said about the lead up to Super Tuesday. "Today in particular we were actually a little more subdued, I guess."

Trinh said the club can't officially endorse a candidate. But with a wide ranging variety of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, she's tried to keep her club as welcoming of all students as possible.

"But I've made a really good point of making sure that everybody, whether you were for Pete, Amy, Biden, you know Bernie or Warren, to just come and be here and have a safe space and just be like we're all on the same team," she said.

According to state election results, Joe Biden took the lead in Montgomery County with 38 percent of the vote, Bernie Sanders coming in at his heels with 35 percent, and Elizabeth Warren rounding out third.

According to the state elections website, every person on the ballot got at least one vote in Montgomery County, with Julian Castro getting exactly one vote.

County elections officials expected the students to cast their votes toward the end of the day.

By their numbers, voter turnout rose from 16 percent to 23 percent between 4 p.m. and poll closure at 7 p.m.

"Off campus they vote before work," said the Precinct Officer on campus, Ken Farrar. "A little bit at lunch and then after lunch. Here it's slow in the mornings and by afternoon, we get busy."

Farrar has been working polls for 20 years now. While it's a long day of work, It's the students casting their ballots, some for the first time, that keep him coming back.

"And I enjoy it. And i enjoy them being excited," he said. "It carries over to me, I'ts a ball of fun."

