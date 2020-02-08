Biden tells NH Democrats that Buttigieg 'not a Barack Obama'

Former Vice President Joe Biden is stepping up his criticism of rival Pete Buttigieg, telling New Hampshire voters ahead of the Democratic primary that Buttigieg’s experience as a small city mayor doesn’t prepare him for the White House.

As Buttigieg compares himself to the last Democratic president, Biden is declaring that “this guy's not a Barack Obama.” Biden's biting attacks on Buttigieg's relatively thin resume during campaigning Saturday mark a new effort to slow the momentum of the youngest candidate in the Democratic field.

Biden is trying to avoid falling far behind both Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, who outperformed Biden in the Iowa caucuses.