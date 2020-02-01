Big Lick Comi-Con gearing up for third and biggest year

Big Lick Comic-Con is returning for its third year at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The event runs Feb. 8 - 9 and feature a massive experience of comics, vendors, artists, guests, gaming, cosplay, creators and fun!

Celebrity Guests include actor Jason David Frank of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, James Marsters of Marvel’s Runaways & Buffy the Vampire Slayer & Pro-Wrestling star Lisa Marie Varon.

Guest creators include Bob Mcleod, Graham Nolan, Christian Gossett and Tom Cook!

Tickets are $15 for a day pass and $25 for the weekend.

For more info, check out biglickcomiccon.com