Big Lick Comic Con: Jason David Frank

Folks from all over Virginia and even from out of state have been packing the Berglund Center for Roanoke's bi-annual Big Lick Comic Con.

People dressed up as their favorite comic characters, browsed through comics, shopped at vendors, and met celebrities in the industry.

One notable figure at the event is Jason David Frank. The American actor and professional mixed martial artist is known for his career as Tommy Oliver from the Power Rangers franchise.

Organizers say sold pre-sale tickets doubled compared to the last year.

Sunday is the last day to attend the event. Tickets are $15 at the door.

