Big Lick Comic Con hits Berglund Center February 8-9

Show up in style dressed as your favorite character at the Big Lick Comic Con coming Saturday and Sunday to the Berglund Center!

A list of guests that include James Marsters, Jason David Frank, Bob McLeod and Lisa Marie Varon sets the stage at varying times throughout the two days.

According to the event Facebook page, tickets can be purchased at the Berglund Center box office (710 Williamson Rd. NE) online by visiting http://biglickcomiccon.com/ or by phone at 540-853-5483.

