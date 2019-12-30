Roanokers will ring in the New Year with a celebration downtown. Tuesday night, the Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns to Market Square.

This is the 7th edition of the annual event. And every year since Big Lick Entertainment launched the Downtown Countdown, the event has grown.

JD Sutphin is the President of Big Lick Entertainment.

"The very first Big Lick event was the New Year's Eve event when we did it in the top floor of the market building," Sutphin said. "It was only 500 people and sold out. And so to be able to move into an outdoor space, three different venues and thousands of people, we're just beyond thankful."

Market Square, the City Market Building, and Center in the Square will be hosting live music, DJs, food and other activities. promising an epic New Year's Eve celebration.

"The whole idea that something can change in one minute," Sutphin told WDBJ7. "When it's 2019, you have a certain mindset, but you say to yourself, in 2020 I'm going to lose weight I'm going to get a better job, or I'm going to meet the love of my life. I mean I've seen multiple couples throughout these seven years who have gotten engaged at our event and then come back and celebrate as a married couple. It's unbelievable, there's a cool mindset at 11:59 that we should try to carry with ourselves all year."

The Roanoke Pinball Museum and Roanoke Starcade will be open at Center in the Square. Families are welcome at the Downtown Countdown, and kids under 12 get in free.

Regular admission is $15 at the gate.

