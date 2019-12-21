Big Lick Downtown Countdown to ring in 7th year of celebrations

The 7th annual Big Lick Downtown Countdown returns to Market Square Plaza, the historic City Market Building and Center in the Square! December 31 starting a 7:30 p.m.

The celebration will feature live bands, DJs, gaming, craft beer, food and fun to welcome the new year!

Tickets are on sale now at the Center in the Square box office and online at www.biglickentertainment.com or call 540.224.1200.

General Admission is $10 in advance and includes the concert at Market Square, DJ party at City Market Building, and gaming at Center in the Square.

WDBJ7 will be there to count down to 2020 with you!

