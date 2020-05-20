Big absentee turnout for Radford election

The City of Radford saw one of its biggest absentee voting elections on Tuesday.

Director of Elections Tracy Howard said the turnout they saw overall was in line with previous May elections, only ballots were cast in a different way this time.

“This is the first time in my 28 years that we have had more ballots cast in the absentee precinct than in the regular precinct,” Howard said. “We’re glad that folks paid attention and helped us flatten our curve and that kept people out of the polling places while their ballots were being counted in the absentee polling place.”

Howard said this election will likely be a 50/50 split of in-person and absentee ballots. He said that’s likely what we might expect to see again in November. Officials plan to use this election to prepare for it.

