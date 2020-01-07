Democrats prepare to take control, as lawmakers return to Richmond

A rainy day in Richmond reflected the calm before the storm in Capitol Square.

Lawmakers huddled with members of their own parties Tuesday, as Democrats prepared to take control of both chambers.

A power shift the legislature hasn't seen since the 1990s promises new policy and political drama over the next two months.

"I look forward to a very productive session," Governor Ralph Northam told reporters during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Northam stood with Democratic leaders from the House and Senate.

They promised an 11-point plan that includes passage of the Equal Rights Amendment, repeal of abortion restrictions, an increase in the minimum wage and approval of what they describe as "common-sense gun safety measures."

"I think we're going to see a tsunami of legislation," said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton, "certainly consequential legislation that Virginia hasn't seen in more than two decades."

But how far Democrats will go, said Roanoke College Professor and WDBJ7 Political Analyst Harry Wilson, is still up in the air.

"We know there will be changes. I think the question is, how dramatic will those changes be," Wilson said. "At this point, I think those are probably still unanswerable questions."

Both chambers of the General Assembly convene at noon on Wednesday. Governor Northam delivers his State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.

