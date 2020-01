Among many snow-related crashes throughout our hometowns Tuesday was one involving a big rig that went over an embankment along I-81 northbound in Botetourt County.

Two people were taken to hospitals for evaluation.

I-81 was especially busy for police Tuesday, along with 220, 64 and other highways and surface streets.

