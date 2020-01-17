Milk truck rollover leads to blocked lane on 220 in Ridgeway

An overturned big rig is leading to slow traffic on US 220 in Ridgeway, in Henry County.

The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. Friday near Dalton Circle, about a mile north of the North Carolina state line. The driver was flown to a hospital.

The truck was loaded with 80,000 gallons of milk, which is leaking. There is a creek nearby, and police consider this a hazardous material situation.

VDOT reports the southbound right lane is closed, and may be well into Friday afternoon. Click here for VDOT traffic updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.