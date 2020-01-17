Milk truck rollover leads to blocked lane on 220 in Ridgeway

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - An overturned big rig is leading to slow traffic on US 220 in Ridgeway, in Henry County.
The crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. Friday near Dalton Circle, about a mile north of the North Carolina state line. The driver was flown to a hospital.
The truck was loaded with 80,000 gallons of milk, which is leaking. There is a creek nearby, and police consider this a hazardous material situation.
VDOT reports the southbound right lane is closed, and may be well into Friday afternoon. Click here for VDOT traffic updates.
