Bikes Unlimited shifts to keep community cycling during pandemic

Children and patrons alike rush to this window at Bikes Unlimited.

It's where owner John Seinar is now keeping his business going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I mean obviously we need to make money and keep the doors open, you know? But this right now is more about community and encouraging people to love on people and to be humble," said Seinar.

Despite keeping a tight margin during this time, the brakes have not been hit on business.

Rather, Seinar and his crew are encouraging folks who are stuck at home now to get outside and cycle safely.

"So, we're working with a fitness platform right now called Strava and we're going to try to host digital races, virtual races," said Seinar.

It's simple - pick a route, ride your bike, and record your time.

It's a way for people to get a ride in on their own time and still have competition.

"It's a GPS map. It tracks your ride and your route. And then at the end of the week, we're going to take the fastest person on that specific segment that we've created and then there'll be a winner. Whoever's fastest will be the winner," said Seinar.

And for the kids, Seinar wants to make sure they're able to enjoy the first parts of spring.

With a 4-year-old himself, he'll make videos parents can use to keep their kids entertained at home.

"It's really fun to be able to take that time to build with your kids and then enjoy what you just built," said Seinar.

For now, Seinar will keep the wheels spinning with curbside service to make sure people can roll through this crisis.

