Bill giving electoral votes to popular vote winner passes state House

Virginia's National Popular Vote bill, HB177, which would give the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across the country, cleared the Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday.

The bill, introduced by Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, had been defeated in the Privileges and Elections committee, which then reconsidered it. A similar bill in the Senate had already been pulled from consideration.

The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact would go into effect if approved by enough states to have a majority of the electoral votes necessary... 270 of 538... to elect a president.

