Bishop suspends Martinsville priest from active ministry

A Martinsville priest who was formerly reassigned by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond has now been suspended from active ministry.

Bishop Barry C. Knestout announced he has suspended Father Mark White from public priestly ministry, effective immediately.

“I have given this considerable amount of thought and attention and I do not take this action lightly. For several weeks now, I have become more and more concerned for the ecclesiastical communion of the faithful at the parishes of St. Joseph in Martinsville and Saint Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount. I have a responsibility to ensure all ministries within the diocese work to unify and build the Body of Christ, not cause further discord. I have an obligation to ensure that those who serve our faithful are able to do so in a way that the Church expects. My heart, my desire and my responsibility are the communion of this community not only for this parish, but every parish in the diocese.”

Father White will be prohibited from practicing any form of Church ministry, including public celebration of the sacraments and exercising any official functions related to the office of a pastor.

Under Canon law, while seeking recourse, Father Mark White still retains the title of pastor, but any responsibilities or public duties associated with the title are suspended, according to the diocese.

The diocese says Father Kevin Segerblom, episcopal vicar for the Western Vicarate, was appointed as administrator overseeing the pastoral care and administrative duties for both parishes.

