Black Bear cub taken home by family dog

An infant black bear cub was admitted to the Virginia Wildlife Center after being taken home by a family dog.

The homeowners were unsure where the tiny cub came from, so they reached out to the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, which took the cub to the Wildlife Center.

The cub weighed just over one pound and seemed to be in good health, other than being mildly dehydrated.

After being on a 'round-the-clock bottle feeding schedule, the cub was introduced to another young black bear, sharing an incubator.

Wednesday, February 12, the cub is being taken to a den site, where the plan is for it to be fostered.

