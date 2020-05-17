Black Dog Salvage hopeful for more customers, since Phase 1 launched

Black Dog Salvage has been open throughout the pandemic because it's considered an essential business. But Owner and Founder Mike Whiteside says they've still lost a lot of customers with most of the city being shut down. They've also had to let some of their crew go, but recently received their Paycheck Protection Program loan, allowing them to hire their staff back.

To help keep the business afloat, they have turned to strengthening their online store. They hope more customers will come to the store now that other businesses have reopened.

"We're kind of a mom and pop shop too, even though we have a lot of exposure nationwide, it's still a small organization, and yeah, we've been hit, and we're still struggling to get over this," Whiteside said.

For safety measures, Black Dog Salvage sourced from their own store and put up Sneeze Guards in front of the sales counter.