Black History Month celebrated with free showing of "Harriet" Tuesday in Lynchburg

In celebration of Black History Month, Focus Features and Regal are offering free screenings of the film "Harriet" in 50 theatres, including in Lynchburg, Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The film depicts Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery her work to lead others to freedom.

For her work as Tubman, Cynthia Erivo was nominated for two Academy Awards®, for Best Actress and Best Original Song for “Stand Up,” which she co-wrote with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Tuesday's free showing in Lynchburg is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. at the Regal River Ridge Stadium 14.

