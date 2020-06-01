Black-owned businesses in Richmond post signs to stop vandalism, looting

Ahead of Sunday night’s protests and curfew, businesses on Broad Street were boarded up to prevent vandalism and looting.

Several businesses had signs that said “notice, this is a black-owned business.”

Community members helped board up Barky’s Music Shop on East Broad Street.

“It’s a notice that it’s a black-owned business and I think one of the reasons is black lives matter, and if we understand and realize that black lives matter, it should be no reason to destroy a black-owned store," owner Marvin Brown said.

Another black-owned business that boarded up was Waller and Company Jewelers. The 120-year-old business was vandalized during Friday night’s protests. Many say it is a staple in the community.

