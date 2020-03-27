Dr Pepper Park begins virtual concert series

In case you miss hearing live music from artists who come to Roanoke each year, Dr Pepper Park has a solution.

Organizers call it "Rock to the Rescue."

It's an 8-week virtual concert series that began Wednesday. Each week, its a new band or performer.

You can catch the show every night at 7 PM on the Blue Ridge PBS Youtube channel.

Rock to the Rescue is free but Dr Pepper Park is asking for a donation, starting at $5

"We really like the format because it's free so if you're not able to donate right now but you really need a mental health escape and need a live music fix to heal you, we really wanted to do that because everyone has supported Dr Pepper Park over the years," said Waynette Anderson, president of Dr Pepper Park.

75 percent of the proceeds will go directly to Downtown Roanoke Inc small businesses, the other 25 percent will go to Dr Pepper Park.

