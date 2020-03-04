Blacksburg Assistant Fire Chief receives Virginia’s highest honor

A beloved firefighter from one hometown has won the highest honor one can receive in the commonwealth.

Assistant Fire Chief Michael Linkous has won the Governor's Virginia Fire Chief of the Year for 2019.

Linkous tragically lost his life last July after a hard fought battle with cancer. His friend and cousin Captain John Cromer made it his mission to help his family receive this honor.

Officials across the New River Valley wrote letters on his behalf, talking about his character and dedication to the department.

Cromer is hopeful this will help his family heal.

“They've had a lot of firsts dealing with Michael's passing,” Cromer said. “I'm hoping with the award and the copies of the letters that it will bring them comfort.”

Cromer said Linkous was voted unanimously to win this award.

The award is presented to a chief that has made a significant impact on the community. It is presented at the annual Virginia Fire Rescue Conferenc on Wednesday.

Linkous dedicated more than 30 years of service to the community.

