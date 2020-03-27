Blacksburg Fit Body Boot Camp helps you stay in shape and support local businesses

Working out at home is the new normal for many people

But Blacksburg Fit Body Boot Camp wanted to create a challenge and a way to give back to the town. They created a 28-day workout challenge.

It costs $28 but all of that money will be used to purchase gift cards to Blacksburg Small Businesses. Those gift cards are then raffled off to members of the challenge.

So far the gym has raised about $2,000.

"I want to see our community thrive. Blacksburg has been on the up for a while now, and we've had more people move to the area and more businesses open including ours and Blacksburg has supported our business so well over the last three years and I thank them for that, and I think it's so important that everyone does what they can and give back," said Mary Katherine Stahl, owner of Blacksburg Fit Body Boot Camp.

You don't have to be a member to participate in the 28-day challenge. If you're interested in joining, find out more information here.

