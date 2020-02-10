Blacksburg Police warning of scam involving subpoenas and court dates

Blacksburg Police are warning of a scam involving imposters calling people with court-related threats.

The department reports having received multiple calls recently about the scam. Police say at least one person has been spoofing a Blacksburg Police Department phone number, claiming to be a detective or detective sergeant with the department. The caller tells people they have missed a subpoena or didn't show up for an assigned court date, and leaves messages and a phone number to call back.

Blacksburg Police want to remind the public that police and federal agencies don't make such phone calls.

If you get a call you believe to be a scam, you're asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at (540) 443-1400, and make sure you do not send money, gift cards, Amazon cards or any other form of payment to such callers.