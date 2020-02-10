Blacksburg Transit in need of mechanics

Blacksburg Transit continues to be short staffed in their maintenance department and they’re looking for your help.

Lead mechanic Harry nester has been with BT for about five years now. He said although the base compensation may seem low, the numerous benefits the job provides like days off and staff support are unmatched in the private sector.

“It’s a wonderful place. You get to know that doing a great job keeping the public safe,” Nester said. “People appreciate it when you do a good job here. “

Nester said it’s not a flat rate shop, so you will always get a paycheck, even if a job takes a little longer to do.

If you’re interested in applying, follow this link: https://ridebt.org/btjobs.

