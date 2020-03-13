Blacksburg Transit prepares for coronavirus

As Blacksburg prepares for whether or not students will return to town, their main public transportation has had to alter its service.

Blacksburg Transit serves a huge role in transporting Virginia Tech students to and from campus, but now that the students aren’t required to return they will have to reduce service.

Many drivers are students. They’re working to figure out how many will return and operating at a third of normal power.

In the meantime, they will be thoroughly cleaning handrails and straps to prevent the spread of germs.

“Now that we’re in a lower level of service during spring break we have more time and buses in the garage that we can do that extra cleaning and we’ll continue that as long as we have the supplies and we’re able to get the supplies to keep doing that,” said director Tom Fox.

BT is working with community partners to keep serving the community and will determine its needed level of service after Virginia Tech’s extended spring break.

