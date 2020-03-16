Blacksburg asks public to stream town council work session, not attend

The Town of Blacksburg plans to continue to host its council work session despite canceling other meetings.

The town canceled its Planning Commission Work Session scheduled for Tuesday, March 17.

The Town Council work session will continue as scheduled, but is asking the public to not attend.

The only item still on the agenda will be the 2021 budget.

Anyone interested in the meeting will have the opportunity t stream it live at 11 a.m. on the town website and on WTOB Channel 2, Comcast.

