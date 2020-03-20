Blacksburg offers tax amnesty program for businesses

The Town of Blacksburg has rolled out an amnesty program for restaurants and hotels to make it a little easier for them to make ends meet.

The meal and lodging taxes you pay as a consumer to these businesses, they can now hold on to that money and use it to help pay their employees.

Business owner Mike Soriano oversees four downtown businesses and says this tax amnesty program can be a real game-changer to help keep them going.

“It really provided a ray of hope that a lot of businesses needed,” Soriano said. “We are in survival mode right now.”

“All of our local businesses are going through a rough time right now so the town was looking for any way we could help them,” said town manager Marc Verniel.

Verniel said it’s something they had to do because Blacksburg is very service-based, meaning the economy relies on these businesses.

“The restaurants and the businesses, they serve our population,” Verniel said. “They’re providing needed services during this time. Our restaurants are feeding people, we need them to continue doing that.”

Now, keeping the six percent of meals tax and seven of lodging, Soriano said it could just be that little boost they need, especially as tables sit empty inside the restaurants.

“It’s very difficult to put a number on that, but the way I look at it is that’s 10 percent positive cash flow for the business,” Soriano said.

He said they will continue to modify their methods to keep feeding the community.

“We have the people that are trained to provide a safe environment and to make sure everything is prepared the way it needs to and that you don’t need to be scared of it,” Soriano said.

The program runs through June 20th and after that point the town will help each business come up with a payment plan to help pay that money back.

