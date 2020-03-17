Blacksburg suspends utility disconnections during coronavirus concerns

The Town of Blacksburg has suspended all late notice and disconnections for unpaid utility bills through April.

The economic impact of the coronavirus will continue to affect the community and the town does not want to add the stress of utility disconnections and late notices for payments that would be due in April.

This will also help minimize employee contact with the public, according to a press release.

This comes after the State Corporation Commission approved an emergency petition by Attorney General Mark Herring to prevent providers from disconnecting utilities due to late payments.

