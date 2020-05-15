Blacksburg tattoo shop reopens for business

It could be ink with meaning, or something else entirely.

"If they just want to get something, they give us some money and they pull out whatever image comes out," said Sean Stahl, manager of Ancient Art Tattoo and Piercing.

REOPENING VIRGINIA: Phase One underway

It's called "get what you get" and it's Stahl's favorite part of the shop. For right now, though, that option is on hold.

But what's not on hold is something to mark the time period, like a toilet paper roll or a beer with the word 'Corona' across it.

"Oh, I'm waiting for it, like I said we're backed up with some of our older appointments but I'm pretty sure someone out there is going to want something like that," said Stahl.

No coronavirus-related tattoos were designed Friday, but making up for the lost time: touch-up jobs and appointments that were supposed to happen in March and April, those take precedent.

"There really wasn't a whole lot in the way of help for us. Yeah I mean during that whole two months we were down, there really wasn't any income for anybody," said Stahl.

No income and no customers allowed in the shop hasn't been easy for Stahl and the rest of his staff, who have been itching for a good lost bet.

"A lot of random stuff. People lost bets and they want to get something funny."

While it's said that humor is the best medicine, the artists at Ancient argue tattoos and piercings are.

"Not every tattoo you're going to do is going to be the same, not every piercing you do is going to be the same, not every personality you run into is going to be the same," said Stahl.

And that melting pot is whats keeping spirits alive.

