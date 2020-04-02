Blacksburg’s enforcement of 10 person rule

We are continuing to work to understand how police are enforcing gatherings of more than 10 people.

On Wednesday, WDBJ7 had a chance to speak with Virginia Tech and Blacksburg Police to see what this means for you. They met through a virtual Zoom meeting to do so.

Frank Shushok, Jr. of student affairs said it’s been a big education curve for the community in the past few weeks.

“Maybe three weeks ago we saw more behavior that would make you scratch your head given what we were learning,” Shushok said. “I’m finding that is few and far between at this moment.”

Shushok compared pods of students living together to a family.

“They’re a small pod, they’re a small family living together in a house,” Shushok said. “Because of the nature of how things can be perceived, people look very differently at four or five college students standing in the yard versus a mom and dad and a couple kids standing in the yard. I think part of that is narrative and that just plays out differently.”

Officials said of the gathering calls they get, only about one out of every 15 is breaking the 10 person rule. They said they use it as an educational opportunity.

“They have not had one single encounter with a student or citizen in general that’s been the least bit hostile,” said Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson. “They’ve been very respectful.”

“I think that’s encouraging because I think that’s really the only way to make this go away sooner rather than later,” said Sarah Smith who was walking along the Huckleberry Trail with her husband Ethan.

“I think that’s a good role for them to take right now ,I think especially because the people like us that have been doing our best to distance ourselves, follow these rules, follow these guidelines, it’s good to hear that,” Ethan said.

On those days when the weather’s nicer, Blacksburg Police said they average between 20 and 25 calls on the issue. But those can drop to zero when it’s the opposite out. On Tuesday, Wilson said they had no calls this week.

“I think they recognize at this point how serious this is,” said Virginia Tech Police Chief Mac Babb III. “The students take those opportunities to learn and ask questions. If this is not acceptable, how do we make this acceptable so that we can get some kind of exercise when we’re outside.”

Police want you to know if you don’t feel comfortable with something you see to call them and they will help address the situation.

