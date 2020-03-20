Blood donations down as blood drives are canceled across the country amid outbreak

While events are being put on hold or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, emergencies don't take a break. That's why the American Red Cross is reminding people to donate blood.

Several people went to Roanoke's American Red Cross blood donation center Friday to donate blood at a time when blood donations have fallen short.

"They said they're short of blood, so I wanted to come. I know it's not much, but every little bit helps," blood donor Timothy Flowers said.

He hasn't given blood in over 7 years, but the coronavirus outbreak inspired him to come out.

"Here in the office, it's not that many people giving blood, and I think all the blood they can get, they need, so I felt responsible to come in and give my part," Flowers said.

The Executive Director for the Roanoke and New River Valley American Red Cross chapter, Jackie Grant, says the outbreak has led communities to cancel blood drives, so fewer donors are coming out to give blood.

"Right now in our country, we have lost 5,000 blood drives and that equates to 270,000 units of blood uncollected," Grant said.

But there are still patients in the hospital who need this blood.

"We have people that are having traumatic injuries, women that are giving birth that could have postpartum hemorrhaging, and we have cancer patients," Grant added.

So she is encouraging people to come out and donate--an activity that she says is still safe during the spread of this virus.

"First of all, when you come into a drive, your temperature is taken and you're made sure you are healthy, and then we're separating the beds apart, we're also wiping them down diligently," Grant said.

She says giving blood can save up to three lives and you can donate once every 56 days.

