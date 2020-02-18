Bloomberg, Sanders, Biden lead in Virginia presidential primary poll

With Super Tuesday and the Virgina presidential primary two weeks away, there are three clear Democratic favorites in Virginia, according to polling done by Monmouth University.

Mike Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden top the field in Virginia, with the poll also indicating primary voters want a candidate who can beat President Trump and unite the country.

According to poll results, 22% of Virginia voters likely to participate in the Democratic primary March 3 support former New York City Mayor Bloomberg, with the same percent supporting US Senator Sanders of Vermont. Former Vice President Joe Biden gets 18%. No one else has more than 11%, and another 11% of likely primary voters are still undecided.

The Monmouth University telephone poll was conducted February 13 to 16, 2020 with 400 Virginia voters who say they are likely to vote in the Democratic presidential primary. According to Monmouth, the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

