Lynchburg, Campbell power outage blamed on person cutting down tree

Appalachian Power is reporting approximately 5,500 outages in parts of Lynchburg and Campbell County.

Campbell County previously reported a blown transmitter. However, Teresa Hall with Appalachian Power says the outage was the result of a person cutting down a tree, which fell on a transmission line.

Some power has already been restored, while AP is transferring some customers' power to alternate sources. You can view outage numbers and affected areas on AP's outage map.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.