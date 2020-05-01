Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare staff discusses Mental Health Awareness Month

May 1 marks the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month. Folks with Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare in Roanoke say this month is all about breaking stigmas and starting conversations around mental health. They say it's especially important during this outbreak to be aware of mental health issues, since many of us are isolated.

"It's to educate folks about mental health and how that affects people and also break down barriers, so people know that they are supported, it's okay to get help," Tamara Starnes, Chief Clinical Officer of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, said.

Starnes says this month is also about recognizing your own mental health state and how these life changes may be affecting you.

"It's an interesting time. It's a new thing for us and our generation to have an event like this that is so isolating. I think what I hold on to is trying to find some positives in the day," she said.

Finding a new normal can be tough for anybody, but Starnes says it can be even harder for those with mental health disorders.

"This is just kind of exacerbating to them, or people that need a lot of social interaction for support, they may find that different now and not able to get that," she said.

Starnes recommends, "Trying to reach out to folks if you can."

"This situation that we're currently living in and feeling isolated, it's very important that we understand what we need to take care of ourselves, and in that process of taking care of ourselves, asking for that help," Susan Rieves-Austin, Coordinator for Prevention Planning and Evaluation for Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, said.

The center is continuing to provide that help mainly through telehealth options and some in-person meetings.

"What we've seen is that we don't have as many people necessarily coming in our front doors, however the people that are coming in are staying and engaging in services," Starnes said.

The healthcare center staff says a good thing to come of all of this is that they now plan to continue some parts of telehealth even after things get back to normal.

