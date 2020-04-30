Blue Ridge Folklife Festival canceled for 2020

The 2020 Folklife Festival in Ferrum has been canceled.

The annual event is normally held on the fourth Saturday of every October on the Ferrum College campus, and averages more than 12,000 visitors, according to event organizers. This year's event was to be the 47th.

The number of attendees is the reason organizers decided to cancel this year's festival. “We don’t know under what guidelines our state will be operating with regard to the virus, and our visitors’ safety is of the utmost importance to us,” said Bethany Worley, Blue Ridge Institute and Museum (BRIM) director

“We also need to be mindful of visitors’ travel plans,” she added. “Some people visit from a great distance away and need to start making travel arrangements soon. Unfortunately, at this time, we can’t guarantee that the state regulations will be lifted in October, and we don’t want to inconvenience our attendees by them having to cancel their reservations.”

Worley said the festival is a lucrative event for local churches, civic groups and athletic groups, and she conveyed the BRIM’s disappointment for having to cancel. However, she said canceling this year’s Folklife Festival will only enhance the next one. “We’re staying positive. We have some extremely exciting and new activities in the works for 2021 for both adults and children,” she said.

Although BRIM galleries and 1800s heritage farm museum are currently closed to the public, virtual tours are available here.

