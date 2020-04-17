Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center will become 346-unit apartment complex

No matter where you look, there are a lot of closed signs hanging right now.

But a housing company based in Greensboro, NC is hoping to have "open" and "for rent" signs on apartments where Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center used to be, in the next 12 to 15 months.

"Roanoke is a great opportunity because we feel, based on research and demographics, that there is a need in Roanoke for apartments. There hasn't been a tremendous amount of inventory built in the last 10-15 years," said Shawn Huffines, property manager for Blue Ridge Multi Family.

After Blue Ridge Hotel and Conference Center off Hershberger Road and US 220 shut down at the end of 2019, Blue Ridge Multi Family expressed interest.

The plans include leaving the two towers and adding seven buildings to the site.

"We think it's a good idea to keep the towers because, one, the view from the top of both towers," said Huffines.

And the new name will keep "Blue Ridge." The property will be called: The View at Blue Ridge Commons.

"We see this as a good thing that it went from one use into directly another use, it didn't sit there vacant for a number of years," said Chris Chittum, director of planning, zoning and building for Roanoke.

The seamless transition can happen due to the zoning this property falls under: commercial large size.

The city updated its zoning requirement in January 2019.

As for the cost, the hope is to not break the bank for future tenants.

"You know we're gonna be close to market value, obviously, we don't know how long this is going to last, so we want to make this worthwhile for everyone involved," said Huffines.

In the meantime, there are plenty of things to be excited for, including a golf simulator, a zero-entry pool, grills, lots of open space, and state-of-the-art fixtures and appliances.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.