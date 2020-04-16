Blue Ridge PBS helps with curriculum for parents

If you're looking for more options to enhance learning from home, Blue Ridge PBS may be your solution.

They've partnered with the Virginia Department of Education to offer streaming for all learners from kindergarten to high school.

It's called VA-TV Classroom.

The programming is available both on their cable TV channel and through their YouTube channel.

"And I think what's important is, that makes the educational classes that are vital to our students available across our entire region," said president and CEO, Will Anderson.

Starting next week, Blue Ridge PBS will partner with Roanoke City Schools to offer even more programming for kids.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.