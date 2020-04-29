Blue Ridge PBS partners with Roanoke City and County Schools for programming

It's typical for an art teacher to teach an art class, to a room full of students, rather than to two cameras.

WDBJ7 photo

But things aren't typical right now. Blue Ridge PBS, like everyone else, is making adjustments.

"You know we had to partner with the schools to figure out what they needed, and what they needed to do was fill that gap for the students who don't have the internet, or don't have access to a computer or a tablet. And so they can, but they always have access to a television, of course," said Will Anderson, CEO of Blue Ridge PBS.

A television? To do your schoolwork?

"The most interesting part is that it's arts. You know, so starting Monday it's PE, Tuesday we have arts, dance," said Anderson.

The arts, they may be overlooked now, but they're just as important for kids' creativity as any other subject.

And a partnership that's spans over 50 schools? That's a triumph.

"I think the triumphs for us really lie within the creation of local education programming. For us we've been out of the game since 2012 for public education programming due to loss of state funding, and now we feel it's our duty as public broadcasting to create that local programming for education, that's a triumph, that's what we're supposed to do," said Anderson.

The programming will go live starting Monday May 5, at noon.

