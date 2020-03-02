Blue Ridge Parkway announces 2019 visitation numbers

Blue Ridge Parkway managers announced Monday the Parkway saw an increase in visitors in Virginia, despite multiple weather-related closures.

According to BRP managers, 14,976,085 visitors went to the Parkway in 2019. Recreational visits to the North Carolina section have remained steady at more than 10 million visitors annually, while visits to Virginia sections increased 4.4 percent compared to 2018.

"Parkway tourism across Virginia’s Blue Ridge is a mainstay to our local economy,” said Catherine Fox, Vice President of Public Affairs and Destination Development of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “Tourism leaders in this region are pleased to see that Parkway tourism in Virginia continues to grow.”

Weather-permitting, the Parkway stays open year-round; however, the traditional visitor season begins in the spring and continues through fall. July and October are historically the highest visitation months on the Parkway, according to the National Park Service. Information to help plan your Parkway visit and 2020 facility opening dates are available at www.nps.gov/blri.

For an in-depth look at 2019 visitation to the Blue Ridge Parkway and across the National Park Service, visit the NPS Social Science website.

