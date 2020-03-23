Blue Ridge Parkway announces closures to park restrooms and camping shelter

The Blue Ridge Parkway is changing some of its operations in support of federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19/coronavirus. As conditions change, the parkway will continue to implement operational changes to help ensure the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, partners, and local communities.

As of March 23, 2020, the following areas are closed until further notice:

• All public restroom facilities on the Blue Ridge Parkway; and the

• Paul Wolfe A.T. Shelter near Afton, Virginia. Effective immediately, backcountry campers and A.T. thru-hikers with reservations for this location are authorized to use a tent outside the shelter to provide for social distancing.

The public will be notified when full operations are resumed.

Park trails and the Blue Ridge Parkway motor road remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state, and local health guidance, where not otherwise closed. The NPS encourages people who choose to visit the Blue Ridge Parkway during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

At the same time, the Parkway, to enforce social distancing as called for in state and CDC guidance, will impose a 10-person maximum use permit at all backcountry camping locations.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is limiting the allowable camping permits at established backcountry campsites at CCC Camp (Rock Castle Gorge, Milepost 167.1), Basin Cove (Bluffs North and South, Milepost 244.7), and John’s River Road (Milepost 296.9) to total occupancy of 10 people or fewer respectively.

New backcountry camping restrictions are as follows:

• Groups of campers larger than eighteen (10) people are prohibited.

• No More than six (6) people are allowed to occupy any one campsite.

• Camping at Johns River Road will be limited to 2 sites (10-person total area capacity)

• Camping at Basin Cove will be limited to 8 sites (10-person total area capacity)

• Camping at CCC Camp will be limited to 8 sites (10-person total area capacity) Camping more than three (3) consecutive nights in any camping area is prohibited.

Permits may be acquired by phone only from district offices closest to backcountry site locations. More information related to backcountry camping on the Blue Ridge Parkway is available on the park website.

