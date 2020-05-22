Blue Ridge Parkway increases access, reopens Sharp Top parking areas

The Blue Ridge Parkway announced Friday it will increase recreational access.

Beginning Saturday, May 23, the parkway will reopen gates to vehicle access in the northernmost 13 miles of the park, from milepost 0-13, in coordination with the Shenandoah National Park reopening.

Additionally, parking lots at the Peaks of Otter Visitor Center and Sharp Top will reopen.

Over concerns for public health, facilities such as campgrounds, picnic areas, restroom and visitor centers will remain closed.

The parkway says a return to full operations will continue to be phased, as the National Park Service works with federal, state and local public health authorities to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors to the parkway should follow local health orders and social distancing guidelines.

For more information, visit the parkway’s website.

